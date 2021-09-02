Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
2 DC men arrested on charges related to trafficking of ‘ghost guns’

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

September 29, 2021, 1:40 PM

Two D.C. men have been indicted on charges related to trafficking firearms — including untraceable “ghost guns” — according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

Milique Wilson, 37, and Joseph Vincent Smith, 36, were indicted on charges of conspiracy, dealing firearms without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the indictment, Wilson and Smith worked with others to bring in firearms from places outside D.C., including locations in Maryland and Virginia, and sell them or ship them elsewhere.

The indictment goes on to say that on multiple occasions, they contacted individuals who were prohibited from purchasing and owning firearms and sold at least five guns — including two unserialized “ghost guns,” which are privately manufactured guns that can be bought online and assembled with a kit at home.

Wilson was arrested on Aug. 27 by D.C. police officers after he was seen brandishing a firearm in Southeast. Officers found him in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue SE. He has been in custody since.

Smith was arrested in his residence on Sept. 22 for possessing a firearm and 20 rounds of ammunition.

The pair is being detained awaiting proceedings in the U.S. District Court for D.C.

