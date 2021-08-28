Multiple overnight shootings leave 3 dead in DC

Three people were killed and several others were wounded across multiple shootings overnight in the District.

D.C. police reported the first shooting around 10 p.m. on Friday night. A department spokesperson told WTOP the shooting on the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE left one woman dead.

Around 11 p.m., police tweeted that officers were on the scene of a triple shooting on the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenu, SE. According to police, three adult men were shot, and one of them died as a result of their injuries.

Less than an hour later, police reported another shooting had taken place on the 4500 block of Quarles Street NE. A man was left with a gunshot injury following that shooting.

Around 2 a.m., police reported a shooting on the 1400 block of Parkwood Street NW. Two men and a woman were injured in that incident. One of the men died as a result of his injuries.

There were also two stabbings that happened in the District overnight; one on the 1200 block of H Street NE and the other on the 1000 block of G street NE.

Police told WTOP more information about the shootings will be released soon.