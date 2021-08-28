CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Multiple overnight shootings leave 3 dead in DC

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 28, 2021, 1:53 PM

Three people were killed and several others were wounded across multiple shootings overnight in the District.

D.C. police reported the first shooting around 10 p.m. on Friday night. A department spokesperson told WTOP the shooting on the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE left one woman dead.

Around 11 p.m., police tweeted that officers were on the scene of a triple shooting on the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenu, SE. According to police, three adult men were shot, and one of them died as a result of their injuries.

Less than an hour later, police reported another shooting had taken place on the 4500 block of Quarles Street NE. A man was left with a gunshot injury following that shooting.

Around 2 a.m., police reported a shooting on the 1400 block of Parkwood Street NW. Two men and a woman were injured in that incident. One of the men died as a result of his injuries.

There were also two stabbings that happened in the District overnight; one on the 1200 block of H Street NE and the other on the 1000 block of G street NE.

Police told WTOP more information about the shootings will be released soon.

