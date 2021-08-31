The efforts of many women in Afghanistan to promote peace is a difficult mission that a D.C. organization is fighting to protect, but they are now hoping to see more help from the U.S. as the future of their efforts becomes uncertain.

Sanam Naraghi Anderlini, who is the founder of the International Civil Society Action Network, says providing protection and resettlement for Afghan women is an effort that’s been years in the making.

“Parliamentarians, police officers, journalists, women in shelters, the list goes on. They are now most at risk because of the way the United States has implemented the evacuation,” said Anderlini.

Their list of 120 women in need of help has grown to 600, and their efforts to help Afghan citizens escape are becoming difficult with Tuesday’s troop withdrawal, leading many to lose hope.

“They are petrified,” she added, stressing that their message to the Taliban remains unwavering in its demand that they stop harassing women.

“We need help to get people to Pakistan or Uzbekistan or wherever they may be safe, and we need the United States to be talking to those governments to let people through,” she said.