Marine found dead in DC barracks

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

July 22, 2021, 4:26 AM

A U.S. Marine was found dead while on duty at a D.C. barracks Tuesday morning.

Military officials said Wednesday Lance Cpl. Andrew J. Arista, 20, of Garden Grove, California, was found at around 2:45 a.m. at the Marine Barracks Washington on the corner of 8th and I streets in Southeast. D.C. police responded to the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

“No foul play is expected at this time,” the Marine Corps said in a news release.

Arista served as a squad leader and has received several honors including the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

“The command’s priorities are to take care of our Marines and Lance Cpl. Arista’s family and friends,” Commanding Officer of Marine Barracks Col. Teague Pastel said.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

