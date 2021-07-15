Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
DC’s Diner en Blanc, with its mystery location, is back this summer

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 15, 2021, 9:53 AM

The Diner en Blanc returns to D.C. this summer.

Photo Courtesy Eric Vitale
The semi-exclusive event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Vitale
The organizers said there will be surprises and unexpected performances during this year’s event.

Eric Vitale
(1/3)

Diner en Blanc, the semi-exclusive outdoor dinner and entertainment event that originated in Paris in 1988 and has spread to cities around the world, will return to D.C. Aug. 21. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Diner en Blanc, so named for the white outfits attendees wear and the all-white décor of the venue, was last held in D.C. in 2019 at Freedom Plaza. Organizers say it sold out in record time.

Guests bring their own white tables and table setting and create their own elaborate French picnic settings, though tables and chairs can also be rented on-site. Annapolis-based The Davis Group expects more than 4,500 attendees this year, and says this year’s event will include “some additional unexpected surprises, performances, installations, and festivities” throughout the evening.

Per usual, the true mystique of Diner en Blanc is that the actual location is not announced until about one hour before the event actually begins. Past locations have included Yards Park, Carnegie Library, Henry Bacon Park and Nationals Park.

It is also a semi-exclusive event, with tickets sold in three phases. Phase 1 is for members who attended the previous Diner en Blanc. Phase 2 is for new members who have been sponsored by Phase 1 attendees. Phase 3 is for guests who sign up on a waiting list.

More details about this year’s Diner en Blanc are online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

