Construction to temporarily close streets around Lafayette Park

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 23, 2021, 11:32 PM

Pedestrians and cyclists may encounter some road closures and detours on streets near the White House starting Monday.

The National Park Service will begin work on streets around Lafayette Park, including Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Madison and Jackson places.

During the road construction, these streets will be temporarily closed and detours will be posted to guide people.

The closures are expected to last until fall 2021. Lafayette Park will remain open during construction.

The work involves removing the old pavement, repairing joints in the road and installing new pavement. The Federal Highway Administration will manage construction activities.

(Courtesy National Park Service)

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

