CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Streeteries to remain open in Montgomery Co. | Va. gets $30.6M from CDC | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Washington, DC News » National Park Service looks…

National Park Service looks to update Anacostia Park in DC

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

June 16, 2021, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The National Park Service wants your input on the redesign of a portion of Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C.

The focus will be on a stretch of the park from the 11th Street Bridge to the CSX railroad bridge just north of the Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge.

According to a news release, the park service wants visitors’ input on how they use the park and how it could be improved. It will concentrate on “recommendations to revitalize recreational opportunities at the park.”

The park service also said it wants to protect the current natural environment of the park.

Currently, the area is home to several basketball courts, the roller skating pavilion, the Anacostia Recreation Center and a pirate ship playground. The area is also dominated by wide-open fields of grass.

The National Park Service will hold a virtual public meeting on June 29. Park visitors can also submit ideas online until July 29 on its website.

Plans will likely be unveiled in early 2022.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up