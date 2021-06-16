National Park Service looks to update Anacostia Park in DC

The National Park Service wants your input on the redesign of a portion of Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C.

The focus will be on a stretch of the park from the 11th Street Bridge to the CSX railroad bridge just north of the Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge.

According to a news release, the park service wants visitors’ input on how they use the park and how it could be improved. It will concentrate on “recommendations to revitalize recreational opportunities at the park.”

The park service also said it wants to protect the current natural environment of the park.

Currently, the area is home to several basketball courts, the roller skating pavilion, the Anacostia Recreation Center and a pirate ship playground. The area is also dominated by wide-open fields of grass.

The National Park Service will hold a virtual public meeting on June 29. Park visitors can also submit ideas online until July 29 on its website.

Plans will likely be unveiled in early 2022.