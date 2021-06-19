CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » Allegations of fatal missteps…

Allegations of fatal missteps at DC psychiatric hospital lead to calls for change

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

June 19, 2021, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A psychiatric hospital in Northwest D.C. is at the center of an investigation that details allegations of abuse and neglect at the facility, including the death of a patient.

The report, released by the advocacy group Disability Rights DC, found “very disturbing specific and systemic failures” at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington.

The report comes after a man died at the facility in April of 2020, alleging that “staff failed to properly assess him, failed to perform CPR and failed to provide any potentially lifesaving measures for at least 21 minutes.”

It also said reports to city agencies weren’t properly investigated. In a statement to The Washington Post, D.C.’s health and behavioral health departments said:

“We conduct rigorous investigations of patient abuse allegations and require appropriate quality improvements and accountability.”

The report also detailed physical and sexual assaults at the facility that were not investigated.

Advocates recommend that Psychiatric Institute of Washington put together a corrective action plan and called on city agencies to increase oversight.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

Pentagon CMMC review aims to address small biz cost concerns, ‘restore trust’ in assessment processes

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up