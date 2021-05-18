Mother of missing DC infant no longer faces murder charge

Prosecutors are dropping the charge of felony murder against the mother of a missing 2-month-old baby who is presumed dead.

Prosecutors suggest in the documents charging LaDonia Boggs that her son Kyon Jones could have died unintentionally and amended the charges against Boggs by dropping felony murder and charging her with tampering with physical evidence.

The day before investigators believe the baby died, Boggs had a heated text exchange with the baby’s father about how she regretted having a child with him and asked him to take the boy.

That is according to charging documents, which outline how the 38-year-old — who has a history of drug use — lied to the baby’s father, her other children, child protective services, and police about her son’s whereabouts. His body has not been found.

According to the documents, Boggs told police she wrapped her son’s body in a blanket and put him in a car seat and then into the dumpster outside her building after finding him unresponsive in bed with her on May 5. Boggs later told investigators she rolled over on top of the infant, who was sleeping on his stomach, the documents said.

It is a similar story to what Boggs said on a video posted by a missing persons community activist days before her arrest.

Surveillance from May 5 shows Boggs carrying a car seat outside toward the dumpster and then carrying a “plastic bag filled with unknown items in one hand and dragging a cardboard box in the other hand. The cardboard box appears to contain something like a white cloth or blanket and appears large enough to carry a 2-month-old infant,” the documents said.

One of Boggs’ other children — who is no longer in her care, according to sources close to the investigation — told investigators they observed that Boggs was under the influence of a drug at the time of Kyon’s death.

The baby’s father said Boggs’ drug use had become worse recently and told investigators that PCP was her “drug of choice,” according to documents.

A pediatrician at Children’s National Medical Center is quoted in the document advising that co-sleeping with a baby can result in death and that the risk is increased when a parent is under the influence.

