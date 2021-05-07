DC police: Man dead after Potomac River rescue

A man is dead after being rescued in the Potomac River Thursday night.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. near the area of the Key Bridge.

Rescue boats found the man in the water and took him to the D.C. side of the river.

Update person In the water Potomac River vicinity Key Bridge. #DCsBravest searched area & confirmed there were no other patients other than individual we removed in critical life threatening condition. Patient is an adult male. pic.twitter.com/EDAlx7TVF1 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 7, 2021

Paramedics quickly tended to the man once he was rescued but he died at the scene, D.C. police said.

After an additional search, a D.C. Fire spokesperson said no other victims in the water.

Below is a map of where the rescue occurred.