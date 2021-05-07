CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: When Va. will lift restrictions | WFT to allow fans | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC police: Man dead after Potomac River rescue

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 7, 2021, 1:02 AM

A man is dead after being rescued in the Potomac River Thursday night.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. near the area of the Key Bridge.

Rescue boats found the man in the water and took him to the D.C. side of the river.

Paramedics quickly tended to the man once he was rescued but he died at the scene, D.C. police said.

After an additional search, a D.C. Fire spokesperson said no other victims in the water.

Below is a map of where the rescue occurred.

