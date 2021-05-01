Immigration reform takes center stage at International Workers’ Day March in DC

Scores of demonstrators marked International Workers Day by marching through the streets of D.C. on Saturday and calling for immigration reform.

A speaker with Movimiento Cosecha, an immigrant-led movement pressuring Congress to provide undocumented migrants with a clear path to citizenship, leads protesters in a chant in Washington, D.C. on May 1, 2021. Pro-union, pro-immigration and socialist groups marched through the U.S. capital on May Day, an internationally-celebrated holiday often host to left-wing protests for workers' rights. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez) WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez Demonstrators voice their support for immigration reform at the International Workers Day march in D.C. on Saturday. WTOP/Dick Uliano Demonstrators voice their support for immigration reform at the International Workers Day march in D.C. on Saturday. WTOP/Dick Uliano Demonstrators voice their support for immigration reform at the International Workers Day march in D.C. on Saturday. WTOP/Dick Uliano ( 1 /4)

There were many families with small children among the demonstrators, mostly Latin American immigrants who had traveled from states including Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

“In Virginia, we have more than 140,000 people who are essential workers and they deserve legalization. They deserve more opportunities in this country,” said Edgar Aranda of Martinsville, Virginia.

The peaceful, well-organized march, which filled the street for more than two blocks, was sponsored by several groups and coordinated by Casa and the Service Employees International Union.

The group is advocating for a path to citizenship for the nation’s undocumented immigrant workers.

“We’re here all the way from New York to remind President Biden that he owes us a promise, to a lot of immigrants in this country, who throughout the pandemic have been working as essential workers…he needs to provide relief to our community and that means passing a pathway to citizenship,” said a woman who identified herself as Yatziri.

The demonstrators marched from the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.