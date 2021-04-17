CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Teenager arrested following three carjackings in DC

Vivian Medithi | vmedithi@wtop.com

April 17, 2021, 1:57 PM

Police have arrested a teenage suspect following a trio of armed carjackings this week in the Benning neighborhood in D.C.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Friday, April 16, and charged with carjacking and robbery. Police are still looking for two other suspects wanted on the same charges.

The robberies took place in the first half of the week, and occurred within fairly close proximity to each other.

Around 6:46 p.m. on Monday, April 12, an individual seated in the back of their vehicle near the 3900 block of Clay Place NE was approached by three suspects, who demanded the victim’s money before taking the vehicle as well.

Around 6:48 p.m. on Tuesday, three suspects forcibly took another individual’s parked vehicle in the 300 block of 40th St NE.

The third victim was robbed on Wednesday evening around 6:27 p.m. near the 3500 block of East Capitol St.

The police are still investigating these crimes. Anyone with information is advised not to take action but to call police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to the Department’s tip line at 50411.

