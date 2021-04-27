Men charged in bear spray attack on officers at Capitol seek bond

Two men charged with using bear spray on police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — including on Officer Brian Sicknick, who later died of natural causes — are asking a judge to be released on bond before trial.

Two men indicted on a charge of using bear spray on three police officers outside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot will ask a federal judge Tuesday to release them on bond before trial.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, are charged in spraying the chemical irritant at Capitol police officers Brian Sicknick and Caroline Edwards, as well as Metropolitan Police Department officers Damion Chapman.

The 42-year-old Sicknick suffered two strokes, and died of natural causes a day later, according to the autopsy performed by D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Initially, the U.S. Justice Department attributed Sicknick’s death to injuries from the riot.

Federal prosecutors representing Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Channing Phillips will ask Judge Thomas Hogan to continue to hold Khater and Tanios without bond until trial, saying there are no combinations of conditions that can ensure the safety of the community.

Khater and Tanios’ lawyers each say their clients never used bear spray or any other irritant on the officers, and will ask for home detention before trial. Khater’s family has offered a $15 million bond to guarantee he will be present for future court appearances.

Prosecutors say Khater and Tanios worked in tandem in “sinister coordination.”

“They prepared together, traveled together, planned together, and executed their attack, giving rise to a separate charge of conspiracy to attack law enforcement officers,” prosecutors wrote. “This brazen, and ultimately cowardly act of spraying unprotected officers in the face while looking elsewhere, speaks to the dangerousness of the defendants.”

However, attorneys for Khater and Tanios said prosecutors have only shown video and photos in which the two “appear” to be holding a canister, which was removed from a backpack.

In addition, the wind was blowing as much as 20 mph at the time of the incident.

“Given these circumstances, the Government will seemingly have difficulty establishing that it was Mr. Khater and not another, even possibly law enforcement, responsible for the ‘something’ that struck the officers in this case,” wrote Khater’s attorneys Joseph Tacopina, Chad Seigel and Alvin Thomas in their motion seeking pretrial bond.

Khater’s attorneys said 16 family members who can attest to his upstanding history are willing to post a $15 million bond, secured by five properties containing approximately $1.5 million in equity.

Tanios’ attorneys, Elizabeth Gross and Richard Walker, said their client has no history of violence or felony convictions: “He works 80 hours a week at a restaurant he operates and then comes home to help care for his children.”

Prosecutors contend both Khater and Tanios are flight risks.

“Defendants have deep family ties to the country of Lebanon. The risk in a case where the defendants face potentially long periods of incarceration cannot be ignored. Defendant Khater’s pledge to provide a surety of 15 million dollars indicates a degree of family wealth that would make it possible to flee the country and escape prosecution,” prosecutors wrote.

Most defendants arrested in relation to the January 6 uprising have been released, with conditions, before trial.