Man who rammed officers at Capitol bought knife at DC store

Noah Green, 25, bought the knife at District Cutlery in Union Market Friday, the store said. Then hours later, he drove to the Capitol and rammed his car into two officers at a barricade, killing Officer William “Billy” Evans.

The other Capitol Police officer who was struck was also taken to the hospital and has been released.

After ramming the officers, Green then exited the car armed with the knife and charged at another officer before the officer shot him, police said. Green died at the hospital.

The Washington Post first reported the details of the knife purchase.

“We didn’t realize it until the next day when the FBI brought it to our attention, and we corroborated his name on the purchase receipt of the $300 knife,” a District Cutlery spokesperson said in an email to WTOP.

The store said Green acted “very normal in our shop, and there was very little interaction because there (were) other customers being helped at the time.”

Below is video surveillance obtained by The Washington Post that shows Green purchasing the knife.