CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Man who rammed officers…

Man who rammed officers at Capitol bought knife at DC store

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 6, 2021, 3:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The man, who police say rammed his car at two U.S. Capitol Police officers at a security barricade Friday before jumping out of the car with a knife, bought the weapon at a D.C. store hours before the deadly attack.

Noah Green, 25, bought the knife at District Cutlery in Union Market Friday, the store said. Then hours later, he drove to the Capitol and rammed his car into two officers at a barricade, killing Officer William “Billy” Evans.

The other Capitol Police officer who was struck was also taken to the hospital and has been released.

After ramming the officers, Green then exited the car armed with the knife and charged at another officer before the officer shot him, police said. Green died at the hospital.

The Washington Post first reported the details of the knife purchase.

Police recover a knife at the scene of Friday’s deadly crash at the U.S. Capitol. (Courtesy D.C. police)

“We didn’t realize it until the next day when the FBI brought it to our attention, and we corroborated his name on the purchase receipt of the $300 knife,” a District Cutlery spokesperson said in an email to WTOP.

The store said Green acted “very normal in our shop, and there was very little interaction because there (were) other customers being helped at the time.”

Below is video surveillance obtained by The Washington Post that shows Green purchasing the knife.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up