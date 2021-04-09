Bicyclist dead, 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Northwest DC

A bicyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest D.C. Friday night.

A bicyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest D.C. Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Avenue near Second Street.

According to D.C. police, a man was riding a bike when he was hit by a car. The bicyclist later died.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said. All were passengers in the other cars involved in the crash. No pedestrians were hurt.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine said about six cars were involved, spread out over a half a block between New Jersey Avenue and Second Street.

“Near the damaged car parts [laid] the damaged Capital Bikeshare bicycle on its side, laying on the pavement; a helmet about 10 feet away,” Dildine said, describing the scene. “A van, head-on into a traffic signal [with] several other damaged vehicles.”

All lanes near 3rd Street and Massachusetts Avenue are blocked as police investigate the accident. The ramp from the 3rd Street Tunnel to enter Massachusetts Avenue has also been blocked.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this story.