CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Bicyclist dead, 3 injured…

Bicyclist dead, 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Northwest DC

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

April 9, 2021, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A destroyed Capital Bikeshare bike lays on the pavement near Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest D.C. after a multi-vehicle crash. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

A bicyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest D.C. Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Avenue near Second Street.

According to D.C. police, a man was riding a bike when he was hit by a car. The bicyclist later  died.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said. All were passengers in the other cars involved in the crash. No pedestrians were hurt.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine said about six cars were involved, spread out over a half a block between New Jersey Avenue and Second Street.

“Near the damaged car parts [laid] the damaged Capital Bikeshare bicycle on its side, laying on the pavement; a helmet about 10 feet away,” Dildine said, describing the scene. “A van, head-on into a traffic signal [with] several other damaged vehicles.”

All lanes near 3rd Street and Massachusetts Avenue are blocked as police investigate the accident. The ramp from the 3rd Street Tunnel to enter Massachusetts Avenue has also been blocked.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this story. 

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up