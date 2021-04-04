4-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Northwest DC

A 4-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car in Northwest D.C.

Police have identified the boy as Zy’aire Joshua.

D.C. police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Georgia Avenue near the Kennedy Street intersection.

Joshua was crossing the avenue, outside of a crosswalk, when he was hit by a Nissan Rogue.

He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car who hit Joshua stayed at the scene, Police told WTOP.

Joshua’s elementary school started a GoFundMe to support the boy’s family. He was in pre-school.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred.