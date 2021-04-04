CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » 4-year-old boy dies after…

4-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Northwest DC

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com
Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

April 2, 2021, 10:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 4-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car in Northwest D.C.

Police have identified the boy as Zy’aire Joshua.

D.C. police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Georgia Avenue near the Kennedy Street intersection.

Joshua was crossing the avenue, outside of a crosswalk, when he was hit by a Nissan Rogue.

He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car who hit Joshua stayed at the scene, Police told WTOP.

Joshua’s elementary school started a GoFundMe to support the boy’s family. He was in pre-school.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up