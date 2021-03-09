CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Larger-than-life DC mural of…

Larger-than-life DC mural of poet laureate Amanda Gorman grabs attention

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 9, 2021, 4:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Still to be added to the mural are the D.C. flag and a line from the Inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb.” (Courtesy Kaliq Crosby)

The nation’s youngest poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, inspired the nation on Jan. 20th during the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, her larger-than-life painted image is winning admirers in a Dupont Circle neighborhood.

A colorful mural depicting the 22-year-old poet is nearly complete on a building at 17th and Q streets in Northwest D.C. Its creator, artist Kaliq Crosby of Columbia Heights, said he is pleased that people seem to like it.

The mural is yet to be finished, Crosby said. Over the next few weeks, a D.C. flag and a line from “The Hill We Climb,” Gorman’s inaugural poem, will be added.

According to Crosby, many people are stopping to take a look at the painting, snapping pictures and sharing them on social media.

Crosby, a D.C. native, attended the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and went on to study at the Maryland Institute College of Art.

He has also painted larger-than life-murals in other parts of the city, including a mural of D.C.’s history next to Audi Field, and a painting of civil rights pioneer Dorothy Height in Southeast.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

USDA will loosen its telework policy, consider new remote work options

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up