Larger-than-life DC mural of poet laureate Amanda Gorman grabs attention

The nation’s youngest poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, inspired the nation on Jan. 20th during the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, her larger-than-life painted image is winning admirers in a Dupont Circle neighborhood.

A colorful mural depicting the 22-year-old poet is nearly complete on a building at 17th and Q streets in Northwest D.C. Its creator, artist Kaliq Crosby of Columbia Heights, said he is pleased that people seem to like it.

The mural is yet to be finished, Crosby said. Over the next few weeks, a D.C. flag and a line from “The Hill We Climb,” Gorman’s inaugural poem, will be added.

According to Crosby, many people are stopping to take a look at the painting, snapping pictures and sharing them on social media.

Crosby, a D.C. native, attended the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and went on to study at the Maryland Institute College of Art.

He has also painted larger-than life-murals in other parts of the city, including a mural of D.C.’s history next to Audi Field, and a painting of civil rights pioneer Dorothy Height in Southeast.