Disabled Metro train leaves more than 100 passengers stranded

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

March 27, 2021, 2:16 AM

More than 100 people were stranded for nearly an hour and a half on a Metro train Friday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near the Rhode Island Metro Station. A metro spokesman said the train became disabled 100 yards from the elevated station after a “mechanical issue.”

There was no collision, and no train cars separated, the spokesman said.

Passengers remained on the train until engineers helped evacuated them at around 5:20 p.m.

Two people received medical treatment for minor injuries, according to Metro. D.C. Fire and EMS Department said nobody was were not taken to the hospital.

Trains on the Red Line single-tracked around the incident until after 6 p.m., causing travel delays.

Metro said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

