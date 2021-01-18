US Attorney’s Office asks DC residents to outline impact of Capitol storming

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Douglas Klein said in a D.C. community meeting Saturday that his office plans to collect community impact statements based on the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Some D.C. residents could have their say in court when protesters who took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol face a judge.

Klein said about 100 arrests have been made, and while most individuals are charged in federal court, there are about 40 individuals facing charges in D.C. Superior Court.

“I’m hoping to garner a lot of community impact statements, which will be filed at the sentencings of all the individuals who are charged in Superior Court,” Klein said.

Klein said there are about 275 investigations underway of individuals suspected of taking part in the violent protest, and the number is growing each day. The federal prosecutor told residents to expect to see more arrests in the upcoming week.

“When somebody pleads guilty, or if they’re found guilty, we will file the community impact statements,” Klein also said. “We want the judges to know the tremendous impact that has had on the D.C. area.”

The online community meeting was for residents of Metropolitan Police Districts 1 and 5, which include the residential neighborhoods of Capitol Hill.