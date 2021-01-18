Bernie Sanders mural defaced in DC; police investigating as hate crime

A mural of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was defaced near Navy Yard in Southeast D.C., and it's being investigated as a hate crime, police said.

Between Dec. 15 and Jan. 14, police say someone painted an image of Pepe the Frog on the Sanders mural on a concrete wall under the Interstate 395 overpass in the 100 Block of H Street SE.

The Pepe the Frog meme, which started as an innocuous cartoon online, has been repurposed by white nationalists and anti-Semites.

The Anti-Defamation League declared the frog a hate symbol five years ago.

According to a police report, the vandalism was called in by the woman who painted the mural, and she was in the process of repairing when police contacted her.

The mural has since been fixed.