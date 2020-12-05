CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | What to know about proposed Montgomery Co. restrictions | US panel endorses Pfizer vaccine | Latest test results
Coats for Kids returns to the District

Melissa Howell

December 5, 2020, 1:26 PM

Keeping kids warm this winter is the mission of one local organization that is giving away thousands of coats.

Cars lined up outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Southeast D.C., and with boxes of coats nearby, the D.C. branch of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternity, continued their annual Coats for Kids event that’s now in its 11th year.

Janice Tenant came out today to get free coats for a friend who is a victim of domestic violence.

“I’m just grateful. Even though we’re in a pandemic, it also shows what togetherness can do,” she said.

The event’s organizers said the goal is to help as many families as possible. Over the holiday season, they will be giving out more than 3,000 coats.

“We’re doing a drive-thru coat drive because of COVID,” said Brandon Brown, the fraternity’s State Deputy. “People are pulling up and it’s been great, the need is very strong.”

“We’re here to help and serve others,” he added.

For those who’d like to make a donation or find out how whether any extra coats are available, visit DCKnights.org.

