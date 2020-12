A man has been found dead after being shot in Southeast D.C., police said.

A man has been found dead after being shot in Southeast D.C., police said.

The shooting took place on Atlantic Street near the Highland Dwellings.

Police said they received calls of shots fired in the area just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Once they arrived, the man was already dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

Police don’t have any suspects at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Below is a map of where the incident happened.