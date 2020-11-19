DC cuts ribbon on new affordable housing for older residents

D.C. has officially opened a new housing development that is part of an initiative to increase the amount of affordable housing in the District by 12,000 units by 2025.

D.C. has officially opened a new housing development that is part of an initiative to increase the amount of affordable housing in the District by 12,000 units by 2025.

Fortitude at Delta Towers, at 808 Bladensburg Road Northeast, contains 179 affordable housing units and includes 18 permanent supportive housing units for older residents, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office in a release Thursday.

The development aims to provide housing to residents age 55 and older.

“This beautiful building, which will provide affordable, permanent housing for our seniors, is important to ensuring more Washingtonians can continue to call our city home,” Bowser said in a statement.

The apartments were built in partnership with the nonprofit Delta Housing Corporation of the District of Columbia, D.C.-based developer Dantes Partners and Rhode Island-based Gilbane Development Company.

The building will have over 10,000 square feet of amenity space for residents, including a conference room, cafe lounge, laundry room, fitness room, games lounge, clubroom, a rooftop terrace and an exterior courtyard.

“Our seniors represent the bedrock of our community and I am proud that Delta Towers is providing a safe and affordable place for them to age in place,” said John Falcicchio, deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

Last year, Bowser signed a mayoral order that called for an additional 36,000 new units, 12,000 of which had to be affordable housing.

Delta Towers received more than $23 million in Housing Production Trust Fund financing from the Department of Housing and Community Development, more than $30 million in equity raised from 4% low income housing tax credit allocations and tax-exempt bonds from the D.C. Housing Finance Agency.