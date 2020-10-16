Woman arrested for stealing mail truck in Northwest DC

Police arrested a woman who they said stole a Postal Service truck Friday night in Northwest D.C.

It happened before 6:45 p.m. on Quebec Place near Warder Street in the Petworth neighborhood.

D.C. police said a postal worker lost their keys, and the woman found them. On learning that it was for a mail truck, she took the vehicle.

She only drove a few blocks before police caught up on Ninth Street and Kansas Avenue.

Twitter user Dan Moriarty captured part of the chase before the woman voluntarily pulled over.

She was charged with stealing an automobile and driving without a license. No one was hurt during the chase.

The vehicle was returned back to the Postal Service, police said.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.