Woman arrested for stealing mail truck in Northwest DC

Police arrested a woman who they said stole a Postal Service truck Friday night in Northwest D.C.
It happened before 6:45 p.m. on Quebec Place near Warder Street in the Petworth neighborhood.
D.C. police said a postal worker lost their keys, and the woman found them. On learning that it was for a mail truck, she took the vehicle.
She only drove a few blocks before police caught up on Ninth Street and Kansas Avenue.
Twitter user Dan Moriarty captured part of the chase before the woman voluntarily pulled over.
Hey @PoPville and @petworthdcnews, did someone steal a mail truck? pic.twitter.com/KW5SEZdJOJ
— Dan Moriarty (@_DanOnTheMoon_) October 16, 2020
She was charged with stealing an automobile and driving without a license. No one was hurt during the chase.
The vehicle was returned back to the Postal Service, police said.
Below is a map of where the incident took place.