DC Startup Week kicks off — virtually

DC Startup Week released its schedule Monday, announcing tons of free, virtual events that typically draw more than 7,000 people over five days.

“While we surely wish we could produce our 2020 event in person, in some ways, an online program has added benefits,” DC Startup Week Event Organizer Rachel Koretsky said in a release. “If you wanted to attend multiple presentations, you sometimes had to scramble across town to make it in time. This year, you can simply hit a button and you’re there.”

The group says more than 10,0000 entrepreneurs make up the D.C. area’s startup scene. The event aims to provide a space to “connect, collaborate, share resources and celebrate our thriving ecosystem.”

Presenters include:

Susan Tynan, Founder of Framebridge

Scott Case, Serial Entrepreneur and Founder Upside Business Travel

Zuhairah Scott Washington, SVP of Expedia

Tim Twang, Founder and CEO of Fiscal Note

Anna Mason, Partner at Revolution

Kara DelVecchio, EVP Sales and Customer Success EVERFI

Donna Khalife, Founder of Surprise Ride, Winner of Shark Tank

The evens runs from Monday to Friday.

The full schedule is available online.

