Southeast DC man killed in Shaw shooting

A Southeast D.C. man was shot and killed in a part of the Shaw neighborhood known for its pre-pandemic influx of bars and restaurants on Friday night.

D.C. Police responded to the 1900 block of 6th Street NW, just south of Howard University Hospital, at 6:20 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots.

They found Rashad Scott, 30, on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Scott was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who can help provide information that leads to an arrest.

The shooting comes just three weeks after both Police Chief Peter Newsham and Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared at the scene of a shooting on a busy Sunday afternoon in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.

One person was killed and eight others were injured in the late-July incident that Newsham called “ridiculous.”

See the map below for the approximate location of Friday’s shooting.