CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Southeast DC man killed…

Southeast DC man killed in Shaw shooting

Dan Friedell

August 8, 2020, 9:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Southeast D.C. man was shot and killed in a part of the Shaw neighborhood known for its pre-pandemic influx of bars and restaurants on Friday night.

D.C. Police responded to the 1900 block of 6th Street NW, just south of Howard University Hospital, at 6:20 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots.

They found Rashad Scott, 30, on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Scott was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who can help provide information that leads to an arrest.

The shooting comes just three weeks after both Police Chief Peter Newsham and Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared at the scene of a shooting on a busy Sunday afternoon in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.

One person was killed and eight others were injured in the late-July incident that Newsham called “ridiculous.”

See the map below for the approximate location of Friday’s shooting.

 

 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up