Police release video of suspect, car in Northeast DC killing

Rick Massimo

August 5, 2020, 12:29 PM

The D.C. police have released video of a suspect and a car involved in the shooting death of a man in Northeast last month.

Dennis Dykes, 34, of Southeast D.C., was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Grant Street Northeast, near the Minnesota Avenue Metro station, in the early morning hours of July 1, the police said in a statement Wednesday.

A surveillance camera captured the shooting, which happened at about 1:20 a.m. Police are looking for anyone who can identify the suspect or the car in the video:

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in any D.C. homicide. They’re asking people to call them at (202) 727-9099, or text your tip anonymously to 50411.

