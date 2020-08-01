CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area testing sites closed Tuesday | Md. high school fall, winter sports postponed | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Washington, DC News » DC to get 'official'…

DC to get ‘official’ ice cream flavor if it becomes 51st state

Melissa Howell

August 1, 2020, 1:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The District could get a new ice cream flavor if it becomes the 51st state.

D.C.-based ice cream company Ice Cream Jubilee is offering up three unique new flavors that are based on different aspects of life in the District.

The selection that voters choose as the Number 1 scoop would be a tasty way to celebrate the ascension to statehood.

The choices include:

  • Peach-ful protest: A mix of peach almond ice cream with cobbler crumble.
  • Powerbroker: A swirl of chocolate ice cream with brownie, nuts, and caramel.
  • Go-Go Vote: Made of maple vanilla ice cream and spiced Mumbo nuts.

Check out the new flavors at The Yards in Southeast and cast your vote in person or online during the month of August.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Tags:

flavors | ice cream

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up