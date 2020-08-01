DC to get ‘official’ ice cream flavor if it becomes 51st state

The District could get a new ice cream flavor if it becomes the 51st state. Polls are open now for voters to choose.

The District could get a new ice cream flavor if it becomes the 51st state.

D.C.-based ice cream company Ice Cream Jubilee is offering up three unique new flavors that are based on different aspects of life in the District.

The selection that voters choose as the Number 1 scoop would be a tasty way to celebrate the ascension to statehood.

The choices include:

Peach-ful protest: A mix of peach almond ice cream with cobbler crumble.

Powerbroker: A swirl of chocolate ice cream with brownie, nuts, and caramel.

Go-Go Vote: Made of maple vanilla ice cream and spiced Mumbo nuts.

Check out the new flavors at The Yards in Southeast and cast your vote in person or online during the month of August.