Man in critical condition after shooting at Metro’s Mount Vernon Square Station

A man is in critical condition after being shot while on a Metrorail train as it pulled into the Mount Vernon Square Station in D.C. Saturday afternoon.

Transit Police responded to the call just before 5 p.m., a Metro spokeswoman said.

The preliminary investigation shows that the shooting occurred on a Green Line train as it approached the platform at the station.

The man was transported to the hospital.

Police are trying to find a suspect and determine what led to the shooting.

Below is a map where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story.

Adisa Hargett-Robinson contributed to this story.