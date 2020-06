Five men and two teenagers were shot in Northeast D.C. early Thursday, according to police.

The shootings happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mt. Olivet Road near West Virginia Avenue in Northeast.

The teens are 16 and 17, police said.

Police were not able to give exact conditions, but did say everyone was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.