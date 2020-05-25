Police said an officer was assaulted when he attempted to break up a basketball game in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.

Police said an officer was assaulted when he tried to stop a basketball game in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.

Under the District’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, playgrounds and basketball courts are closed.

Police said about 50 people had gathered on the courts at Randle Highlands Elementary School, located along 30th Street Southeast.

When officers tried to disperse the crowd, police said, 30-year-old Clay Wendell struck one of the officers in the face. Wendell has been charged with assault of a police officer, unlawful entry, resisting arrest and fugitive from justice.

Video posted on social media showed the confrontation and a man striking one officer and swinging at another.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Below is the area where it happened.