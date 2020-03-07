Fire displaces 7, damages 2 homes in NW DC

D.C. Fire was able to extinguish the fire and keep it contained to two homes, which were severely damaged. The fire was accidentally caused by a torch being used for weatherproofing.

A two-alarm fire severely damaged a pair of townhomes in Northwest D.C. late Saturday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS reported that the fire started on the 4400 block of N. New Hampshire Ave. NW around 11:30 Saturday morning.

2 Alarm Fire 4400 block New Hampshire Ave NW. Heavy fire in two 2 story houses. pic.twitter.com/RHHu6jG7N4 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 7, 2020

DC Fire was able to extinguish the fire and keep it contained to two homes, which were severely damaged. Officials added that the fire was accidentally caused by a torch being used for weatherproofing.

There were no injuries reported by fire officials, but at least seven requests for displacement were reported to Red Cross.

