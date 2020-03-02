Inbound 11th St. Bridge to downtown DC reopens after truck rollover, fuel spill

A major commuter route into D.C. was closed for hours on Monday morning after a garbage truck overturned, spilling fuel and sending debris onto the street below.

The inbound lanes of the 11th Street Bridge between I-295 and I-695/Southeast Freeway reopened at about 9:0 a.m. Monday.

All the lanes were closed after a truck carrying trash overturned and leaked diesel fuel and other fluids a little after 3 a.m.

Some of the trash fell onto 11th and M streets Southeast below. 11th Street was closed between M and K streets for several hours, reopening at about 7:45.

Police Lt. Wayne Steinhilber told WTOP that there were no injuries. The driver got out of the truck OK; some of the trash fell onto a car below the bridge, but the driver of that car wasn’t hurt.

“We’re moving as quickly as we can to get the morning commute underway,” Steinhilber said. “I can understand it’s a hell of a way to start a Monday commute. We’re working as quickly as we can; we’d just ask that you be patient.”

Below is a map of the area:

