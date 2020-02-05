Things to do in DC to celebrate Black History Month

Black History Month began Saturday and continues throughout February. As communities come together to celebrate and honor African-American achievement, here are some events happening in and around D.C.

Black History Month Lectures at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Building (Feb. 5, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and Feb 12, 12 p.m to 1 p.m.): The first lecture, on Feb. 5, will feature William & Mary professor Sara Bon-Harper and Highland descendant Jennifer Stacy talking about James Monroe’s Highland, while on Feb 12, genealogist John Philip Colletta will dive into the biography of Philip Reed, Clark Mills’s enslaved assistant who worked on the Freedom statue atop the Capitol building.

Black History in Motion Program at the Publick Playhouse, 5445 Landover Road, Cheverly, Maryland (Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m – 12 p.m.): A look at the contributions of African-Americans through music and art, with headlining R&B artist Ray Apollo Allen.

Black History Impact Panel – Advancing the District’s entertainment industries at Pearl Street Warehouse on the Wharf (Feb. 6, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.): Exploring the impact the black community has had in D.C. entertainment, with DC Defenders President Erik Moses, News4 anchor Jummy Olabanji and others.

AfropolitanDC – Black Heritage Experience (Feb. 7, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.): AfropolitanDC is back for 2020 with “Black Heritage Experience”, which will promote cultural connections and the use of a DNA test to find your own background.

“Meditations” A Black History Art Show at Culture Coffee Too, 300 Riggs Road NE (Feb. 7, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.): An exhibit celebrating black art, with works by James and Zsudayka Terrell.

Black History Read-In at Aggies Helping Aggies Inc., 1525 Iris St. NW (Feb. 8, 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.): Honoring the Greensboro Four, this event will feature reading, singing and performing various types of art.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture (Feb. 9, 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.) – The National Association of African Americans in Human Resources will hold an open discussion on the museum’s significance.

Black History Month Fireside Chat Fundraiser and Reception at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, 2001 K St. NW (Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.): The Washington Bar Association is hosting a fireside chat and reception in honor of Charles Hamilton Houston, a prominent African-American lawyer in the early 20th century, and Chief Judge Eugene Hamilton, the former chief judge of the D.C. Superior Court.

Celebrate Black History Month at the African American Museum (Feb. 15, 7 a.m. to Feb. 16, 11:45 p.m.): A special opening is being held to honor Black History Month for two days only.

Rayceen Pendarvis Is Living Black History at the Cleveland Park Library, 3310 Connecticut Ave. NW (Feb. 20, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.): Celebrating LGBTQ+ inclusive Black History Month, with music, interviews, and other performers.

Black History Month Program at the U.S. Department of Energy, 1000 Independence Ave. SW (Feb. 20, 11 a.m to 12 p.m.): Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity and the Blacks in Government Energy Chapter will celebrate the role of black men and women throughout the entire government.

Annual Black History Luncheon at the Renaissance Washington D.C. Downtown Hotel, 999 9th St. NW(Feb. 22, 10 a.m to 12 p.m.): 93rd Annual Black History Luncheon, hosting Lonnie Bunch, the secretary of the Smithsonian.

Twilight Tuesday – Black History Month Family Art Workshop at the Anacostia Community Museum, 1901 Fort Place SE (Feb. 25, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.): Artist educator Alma Robinson will work with families and lead art projects that aim to celebrate Black History Month.

