Police locate missing 8-year-old boy

Savion McQueen was last seen around 1:30 a.m., in the 2900 block of Nelson Place Southeast, near Fairlawn Avenue, D.C. police said.

A missing 8-year-old boy who had last been seen in Southeast D.C. early Wednesday was found Thursday morning, police said.

Savion McQueen has been located. Thank you for your help! — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 13, 2020

Savion McQueen, of Southeast D.C., had last been seen around 1:30 a.m., in the 2900 block of Nelson Place Southeast, near Fairlawn Avenue, D.C. police said.

Cmdr. Ramey Kyle with the department’s Youth and Family Services Division said at that the time that McQueen was considered a “critical missing” child because of his age, and he may have been in need of medication.

McQueen was believed to be last seen wearing a green and black Helly Hansen jacket.

“We’ve checked with the school, we’ve checked with family members, we’ve checked with neighbors. We have our recruits out here canvassing the area. We’ve also had our helicopter out,” Kyle said.

Police also used K-9 units from D.C. and nearby Maryland.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.