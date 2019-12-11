Home » Washington, DC News » Destination DC says 'Escaleftor'…

Destination DC says ‘Escaleftor’ ad is just good fun, but are they right?

Jack Pointer

December 11, 2019, 3:36 PM

This space hesitates to throw fuel on whatever firestorm is burning up social media at the moment. There’s too much to be angry about already, and little reason to get worked up about the trivial. Life’s too short.

Today is an exception.

Today, we raise Cain.

Watch below.

The intended message of this D.C. tourism ad might have been, “Staycation and enjoy D.C. like a visitor.” But the more-apparent message is: “Ah, who cares? Annoy that guy who’s late for work.”

Please indulge this counterpoint.

No, you big dummy.

You don’t yell “fire” in a crowded building, you don’t say “bomb” at airport security, and you do not even joke about standing on the left of a Metro escalator.

Any escalator, really, unless you’re in the U.K. or something.

It should be common sense in 2019, yet it somehow remains a thing. Mass-media validation only makes it worse. Hearty kudos to those of you out there who have already tweeted about it. This particular outrage deserves a robust echo chamber.

Destination DC President and CEO Elliott Ferguson disagreed. He told NBC Washington that the ad was just good fun, “poking fun at something that gets us in a tizzy from time to time.”

It’s fair to say this “tizzy” escalated quickly.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Social Media News Tech News Washington, DC News
Destination DC jack pointer twitter

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up