This space hesitates to throw fuel on whatever firestorm is burning up social media at the moment. There’s too much to be angry about already, and little reason to get worked up about the trivial. Life’s too short.

Today is an exception.

Today, we raise Cain.

Watch below.

The intended message of this D.C. tourism ad might have been, “Staycation and enjoy D.C. like a visitor.” But the more-apparent message is: “Ah, who cares? Annoy that guy who’s late for work.”

Please indulge this counterpoint.

No, you big dummy.

You don’t yell “fire” in a crowded building, you don’t say “bomb” at airport security, and you do not even joke about standing on the left of a Metro escalator.

Any escalator, really, unless you’re in the U.K. or something.

It should be common sense in 2019, yet it somehow remains a thing. Mass-media validation only makes it worse. Hearty kudos to those of you out there who have already tweeted about it. This particular outrage deserves a robust echo chamber.

never do this again. — kween of science and intellect Jamari (@jamariiiiiiii) December 10, 2019

The public, viewing this ad: pic.twitter.com/noF8RhWS19 — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) December 10, 2019

This has to be a joke. So rude. This isn’t Disney World, it’s a city where people have places they need to be. — Rebecca (@rdc20132) December 10, 2019

I’ve got a bus to catch and the next one’s in 15 minutes, move — Nathaniel Lovin (@TheLovinator) December 10, 2019

this is a terrible take — Cameron Hill (@Cameron_C_Hill) December 11, 2019

Destination DC President and CEO Elliott Ferguson disagreed. He told NBC Washington that the ad was just good fun, “poking fun at something that gets us in a tizzy from time to time.”

It’s fair to say this “tizzy” escalated quickly.

