DC man dies in Prince George’s County crash

A D.C. man has died one day after a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Prince George’s County police arrived on Harry S. Truman Drive at New Orchard Drive in Largo for a single-vehicle crash.

Lorenzo Slaughter, of Northeast D.C., was a passenger in an SUV that was traveling southbound on Harry S. Truman Drive. Police said the driver lost control and struck a tree; they do not yet know why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Slaughter, 23, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and died a day later. The driver of the vehicle has injuries that appear to be not life-threatening, a news release said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

