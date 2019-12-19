Home » Washington, DC News » DC man dies in…

DC man dies in Prince George’s County crash

Abigail Constantino

December 19, 2019, 10:50 PM

A D.C. man has died one day after a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Prince George’s County police arrived on Harry S. Truman Drive at New Orchard Drive in Largo for a single-vehicle crash.

Lorenzo Slaughter, of Northeast D.C., was a passenger in an SUV that was traveling southbound on Harry S. Truman Drive. Police said the driver lost control and struck a tree; they do not yet know why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Slaughter, 23, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and died a day later. The driver of the vehicle has injuries that appear to be not life-threatening, a news release said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Prince George's County, MD News Washington, DC News
crash lorenzo slaughter tree

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up