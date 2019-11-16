Washington Monument reopened after elevator control issues

The Washington Monument has reopened after it had experienced issues with the elevator controls earlier on Saturday.

The Washington Monument has reopened after it had experienced issues with the elevator controls earlier on Saturday.

The Monument was closed for about three hours.

The system that allows park rangers to access the elevator controls lost power, according to the Park Service.

Just two days after the Monument reopened for visitors on Sept. 19, the elevator stopped working for about an hour.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.