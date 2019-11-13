Street closures, parking restrictions around White House for Erdogan visit

Some streets in downtown D.C. are closed and parking restrictions are in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits the White House.

The following streets are closed until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to D.C. police:

F Street between 15th and 14th streets NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 14th streets NW

And no parking is allowed on these streets until 10 p.m. Wednesday:

F Street between 15th Street and a third of the way toward 13th Street NW

West curb lane of 14th Street between F Street and a third of the way toward G Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 14th streets, NW

The last time Erdogan visited D.C. in May 2017 saw violent clashes outside the residence of the Turkish ambassador.

Members of Erogan’s personal security detail were accused of beating peaceful protesters who had gathered outside the residence of the Turkish ambassador. Several people were injured in the melee and several more — including Erdogan’s bodyguards — were charged with assault. However, most of the charges were later dropped.

