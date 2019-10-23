A dog, a cat and four puppies were rescued, and a search continues for two pit bull type dogs that a witness saw at an address in Northwest D.C.

Two complaints “about a man hitting and abusing a dog in his backyard” led humane law enforcement officers to the home in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street Northwest, said Thomas Ingle, one of those officers.

The complainants, he added, “could hear the sound inside of their homes, it was so loud.”

Officers found the animals all living in cramped, unsanitary conditions, Ingle said, when they executed a search warrant Tuesday. They also found a dead guinea pig.

The cat, dog and puppies are currently in the care of alliance staffers until the investigation is concluded, he said. And while no arrests have been made as yet, there is the potential of felony animal cruelty charges.

A search continues for two pit bull type dogs that a witness saw at that address. One is said to be gray and white; the other is described as black and brown brindle.

“We want to make sure that they’re safe, and we want to get them checked out to make sure that everything is OK with them health-wise, because … how severe the abuse was alleged to be,” Ingle said.

If you have some idea of their whereabouts, call the alliance at 202-723-5730 and choose option 1.

“We weren’t able to rescue these animals without the help of the public,” he said, “so we were very thankful that we had two different people call in and let us know about this abuse that was taking place.”

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

