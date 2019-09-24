DC faces another legal challenge to sports betting

If approved by the judge, the request could block a $30 million payment due to Intralot on Oct. 1, according to court documents filed in D.C. Superior Court.

A D.C. resident and technology developer is asking a judge for a temporary restraining order to stop the District’s $215 million no-bid contract with Intralot — the company hired to establish sports gambling in D.C.

The request comes from Dylan Carragher, who created a mobile app for sports wagering and wants a role in the launch of sports gambling in the city.

Carragher argued the single-source contract awarded by the D.C. government in July illegally closes out him and other potential vendors from the opportunity to participate in the potentially lucrative enterprise.

“This is a motion for a temporary restraining order and that is to stop the government from continuing to act illegally in the execution of the contract in any way, whatsoever,” said Donald Temple, the attorney representing Carragher in his civil suit.

The D.C. Attorney General’s Office has declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.

Carragher contends that the single-source, no-bid contract to Intralot is illegal under the city’s self-government “Home Rule Act.” The lawsuit argues that the District Office of the Chief Financial Officer is required to follow D.C. procurement laws to ensure competitive bidding of contracts.

“If the contract is illegal, the government should not be allowed to continue to proceed, knowing that it is an illegal contract. It’s a very simple proposition,” Temple said.

A hearing on Carragher’s request for a temporary restraining order is scheduled Thursday morning.

