Staffer for DC Council member charged with firing gun outside marijuana pop-up market

A staffer for D.C. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau was arrested on charges of firing a gun outside a marijuana pop-up store.

A staffer for D.C. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau was arrested on charges of firing a gun outside a marijuana pop-up store.

Police said that on Aug. 3, DaVon Lorenzo Fuller, 24, of Southeast, fired his gun outside a warehouse in the 2200 block of 25th Place NE off Bladensburg Road. He was arrested Saturday.

Nadeau said in a statement that her office is “shocked and saddened” by the situation, as it does not reflect the person his colleagues have come to know in the year he has worked in her office. Fuller has been placed on administrative leave.

The statement noted Nadeau’s support for stronger gun violence prevention laws and investment in gun violence prevention programs. “We know that easy access to guns can turn petty arguments into potentially deadly confrontations,” the statement said.

On Aug. 3, video footage showed a BMW parked at the location of the alleged marijuana pop-up at around 12:47 p.m. Two men, one of whom was identified as Fuller, were seen coming out of the car carrying three bags to the warehouse.

Just before 6:15 p.m., a white Jeep SUV drove down the block and stopped in front of the BMW.

Two men got out of the Jeep and appeared to rob Fuller. In response, Fuller and his companion pulled out guns and fired indiscriminately, according to court documents.

Fuller’s lawyer told The Washington Post that Fuller fired in self-defense.

Police found that the BMW was registered to Fuller, who was identified from a lookout by two people, one of whom was a police officer.

A search conducted in Fuller’s home found a gun registered under Fuller’s name and ammunition. Police also found that Fuller applied for and received a conceal carry permit from D.C. police on July 30 for the same gun.

Police are looking for Fuller’s companion. Anyone with information on the shooting should call (202) 727-9099.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.