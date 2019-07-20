Need to cool off? Some DC pools, splash parks extend operating hours

With a sizzling couple days ahead — it will feel as if it's over 110 degrees during the peak of the heat both Saturday and Sunday — the District's department of parks and recreation extended the hours for a number of outdoor pools and splash parks through Monday, July 22.

All of the venues listed below will open one hour earlier (10 a.m.) and close one hour later (9 p.m.) than usual. All other pools will follow their normal operating hours.

🚨 Heat Emergency Plan is Activated 🚨 🌬️ Find shade or air conditioning. For cooling centers: https://t.co/42swa1TSjU

💦 Drink water

☀️ Wear sunscreen

🤝 If you see someone in need of help dial 311

🐶 Check on pets

#StayCoolDChttps://t.co/QIXMlZsaKb pic.twitter.com/JeaqJVqTrr — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 16, 2019

DPR Pools

Ward 1:

Banneker (2500 Georgia Avenue, NW)

Ward 2:

Francis (2435 N Street, NW)

Jelleff (3265 S Street, NW)

Ward 3:

Friendship Recreation “Turtle Park” Center Splash Park (4500 Van Ness Street, NW)

Ward 4:

Upshur (4300 Arkansas Avenue, NW)

Ward 5:

Harry Thomas (1743 Lincoln Road, NE)

Langdon Park (2860 Mills Avenue, NE)

Ward 6:

Rosedale (1701 Gales Street, NE)

Ward 7:

Kenilworth (4321 Ord Street, NE)

Ward 8:

Fort Stanton (1800 Erie Street, SE)

Oxon Run (501 Mississippi Avenue, SE)

