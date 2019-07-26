DC police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ escapee

Johnathan Winston, 30, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has a medium complexion with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right hand.

D.C. police are looking for a man who is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for an escape offense.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Winston’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department by sending a text message to 50411.

The D.C. police and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to Winston’s arrest.

