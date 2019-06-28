202
Home » Washington, DC News » After nearly 4 decades,…

After nearly 4 decades, NBC4’s Barbara Harrison starts next chapter

By Will Vitka | @WillVitka June 28, 2019 8:23 am 06/28/2019 08:23am
15 Shares

After 38 years with NBC Washington, veteran reporter Barbara Harrison is moving on from her full-time position.

Her colleagues at the station celebrated her career live on-air Thursday with tales of her time there and champagne.

But it’s not quite goodbye. They said that, while she would no longer be full-time, she would still contribute stories to the newsroom.

See video below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
barbara harrison Entertainment News Local News nbc washington nbc4 TV News Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!