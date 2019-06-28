After nearly 4 decades, NBC4’s Barbara Harrison starts next chapter

After 38 years with NBC Washington, veteran reporter Barbara Harrison is moving on from her full-time position. See video.

Her colleagues at the station celebrated her career live on-air Thursday with tales of her time there and champagne.

But it’s not quite goodbye. They said that, while she would no longer be full-time, she would still contribute stories to the newsroom.

