Power to the people: DC residents could soon issue parking tickets

A new pilot program that's part of an overhaul of transportation safety in D.C. would let some residents issue parking tickets on their own.

The Citizen Safety Enforcement Pilot Program is part of a larger “Vision Zero” omnibus bill introduced by Ward 6 Councilman Charles Allen last week.

“It would start small,” Allen told FOX5. “Just 10 people per ward to be trained, make sure that they’re ready to go.”

Those selected would then use an app from the city to take a picture of the infraction on their phone.

“When they see a vehicle that is blocking a bike lane, blocking a crosswalk, blocking a fire hydrant,” Allen said, “they would have the ability, using an app on their phone, to be able to take a picture, and actually have a ticket that would be issued.”

The bill, officially called the Vision Zero Enhancement Omnibus Amendment Act of 2019, is aimed at addressing a wide range of transportation safety problems, after several high-profile pedestrian and bicyclist deaths last month.

Several other council members have already signaled their support for the bill.

