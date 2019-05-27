202
Police: Multiple people shot, including boy, in Southeast DC

By Madeleine Simon May 27, 2019 7:17 pm 05/27/2019 07:17pm
A suspect vehicle is seen on surveillance footage on Monday, May 27, 2019. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Multiple people — including a boy — are injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Initially, D.C. police said that six people had been shot, but in an update later Monday, they said five had been shot.

Four men and the boy were shot not far from the Barry Farm Recreation Center around 2:30 p.m., police said. The men and the boy are conscious and breathing. They were taken to the hospital.

Later Monday, police said the boy and three of the men were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. But one man had life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a gray or silver suspect vehicle that fled from Sumner Road to Martin Luther King Avenue Southeast.

Here’s what the vehicle of interest looks like, as captured on surveillance footage.

This vehicle is wanted in an Assault with Intent to Kill offense, D.C. police said on Monday, May 27, 2019. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Topics:
crime dc police DC Shooting Local News Washington, DC News
