202
Home » Washington, DC News » My Take: RIP Providence Hospital

My Take: RIP Providence Hospital

By Clinton Yates May 1, 2019 9:10 pm 05/01/2019 09:10pm
Share

A facility near and dear to my heart in D.C. is no longer with us.

My Take: 5/1/2019

Clinton Yates

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
brookland clinton yates Health & Fitness News Life & Style Living News Local News my take northeast providence hospital Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

May Entertainment Guide

April showers bring May flowers, but May brings fun events to town! It's time for your "Top of the Month" Entertainment Guide for May.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!