Pope Francis to appoint new archbishop of Washington

Pope Francis is expected to appoint Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta to serve as the next Archbishop of Washington.

Gregory would become the seventh Archbishop of Washington and the first African-American to lead the Archdiocese of Washington.

Sources tell the Catholic News Agency a formal announcement could come as early as next week.

The 71-year-old succeeds Cardinal Donald Wuerl who faced calls to resign over his handling of sex abuse allegations when he was a bishop in Pennsylvania.

Wuerl presented his resignation to the pontiff three years ago, when he turned 75, as is custom for all cardinals.

