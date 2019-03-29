202
Pope Francis to appoint new archbishop of Washington

By Jennifer Ortiz March 29, 2019 7:09 am 03/29/2019 07:09am
Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Atlanta speaks during a news conference at the Richmond County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. The Archbishop along with bishops Felipe Estevez and Gregory Hartmayer gathered to ask the district attorney to not seek the death penalty in the case against Steven James Murray, who is accused of killing the Rev. Rene Robert. (AP Photo/Heidi Heilbrunn)

Pope Francis is expected to appoint Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta to serve as the next Archbishop of Washington.

Gregory would become the seventh Archbishop of Washington and the first African-American to lead the Archdiocese of Washington.

Sources tell the Catholic News Agency a formal announcement could come as early as next week.

The 71-year-old succeeds Cardinal Donald Wuerl who faced calls to resign over his handling of sex abuse allegations when he was a bishop in Pennsylvania.

Wuerl presented his resignation to the pontiff three years ago, when he turned 75, as is custom for all cardinals.

