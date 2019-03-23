23-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

Police found Rafiq Hawkins, of Northeast, suffering from gunshot wounds near the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue. Hawkins was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

D.C. police are investigating a Northeast shooting that killed a 23-year-old man Saturday night.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found Rafiq Hawkins, of Northeast, suffering from gunshot wounds near the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue. Hawkins was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are offering a $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide in D.C.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted by sending a text message to 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.